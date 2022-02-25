 Skip to content

Chronicon update for 25 February 2022

Ancient Beasts DLC is now available!

Build 8276603

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here we go!

Our first DLC - Ancient Beasts - is now available at the link below.

We hope you will enjoy it!

Thank you everyone for your support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1599010/Chronicon__Ancient_Beasts/

