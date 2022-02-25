 Skip to content

Milling machine 3D update for 25 February 2022

Release 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added: cutting tools description

added: career products work instructions

added: on/off text on all switch buttons

added: show FPS option in settings

added: optimization of intro scene

changed: tutorial pointer for better visibility

fixed: when measurement didn't work in tutorial

fixed: hide blueprint button in free milling mode

fixed: when sometimes vise was closed over the workpiece

fixed: working with machine handles(will be further improved in next release)

fixed: general bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Milling machine 3D Content Depot 1787961
