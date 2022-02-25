added: cutting tools description
added: career products work instructions
added: on/off text on all switch buttons
added: show FPS option in settings
added: optimization of intro scene
changed: tutorial pointer for better visibility
fixed: when measurement didn't work in tutorial
fixed: hide blueprint button in free milling mode
fixed: when sometimes vise was closed over the workpiece
fixed: working with machine handles(will be further improved in next release)
fixed: general bug fixes
Milling machine 3D update for 25 February 2022
Release 1.2
