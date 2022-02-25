 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dota 2 update for 25 February 2022

ClientVersion 5189

Share · View all patches · Build 8276562 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Abilities

  • Death Ward: Ability cooldown reduced from 75 to 70 (-5)
  • Degen Aura: Ability cast range increased from 375 to 400 (+25)
  • Illuminate: Changed ability cast point from 0.3/0.3/0.3/0.3 to empty value
  • Illuminate: Width increased from 375 to 400 (+25)
  • Illuminate: Speed reduced from 1050 to 900 (-150)
  • Illuminate: Channel vision radius increased from 375 to 400 (+25)
  • Illuminate: Changed channel vision step from 150 to 150/180/210/240
  • +{s:value}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Removed attribute value with value of 25
  • +{s:value}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of kunkka_x_marks_the_spot
  • +{s:value}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Added new attribute ad_linked_abilities with value of kunkka_x_marks_the_spot

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.