Dota 2 update for 25 February 2022
ClientVersion 5189
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Abilities
- Death Ward: Ability cooldown reduced from
75to
70(-5)
- Degen Aura: Ability cast range increased from
375to
400(+25)
- Illuminate: Changed ability cast point from
0.3/0.3/0.3/0.3to empty value
- Illuminate: Width increased from
375to
400(+25)
- Illuminate: Speed reduced from
1050to
900(-150)
- Illuminate: Channel vision radius increased from
375to
400(+25)
- Illuminate: Changed channel vision step from
150to
150/180/210/240
- +{s:value}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Removed attribute
valuewith value of
25
- +{s:value}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Removed attribute
ad linked abilitieswith value of
kunkka_x_marks_the_spot
- +{s:value}% X Mark the Spot Move Speed: Added new attribute
ad_linked_abilitieswith value of
kunkka_x_marks_the_spot
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes