 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

建筑吧公司 update for 25 February 2022

February 26th Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 8276467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The calculation of fish touching has been weakened again.
  • The period of leave resignation has been lengthened.
  • The logic of leave resignation has been recalculated, there will not be a large range of simultaneous leave
  • the threshold of leave resignation is related to the potential.
  • good learning increases the speed of animation and good learning reduces the leave resignation threshold
  • people can get more love during the visit.
  • the ability to gain love by clicking even without items
  • eating love becomes immediately cooler.
  • Money encourages the system to recalculate, no longer chicken, very fragrant!
  • having optimistic attribute employees, will automatically reduce stressful emotions.
  • resigning employees also became cheaper, and added animation, cool.
  • added the feedback effect of leave resignation.
  • the Kanban board has added photos.
  • fixed the bug of arrears calculation, and made calculation Optimization.
  • modified the characteristics of A-party, some A-parties can get super staff in advance.
  • modified the characteristics of some super staff.
  • Payroll payment prevents lagging
  • Resignation retention UI beautification

Working on it! Doing it! The next version will be stripped down, so don't get in too deep

Changed files in this update

建筑吧公司 Content Depot 1831631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.