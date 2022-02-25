February 26th Update Log

- The calculation of fish touching has been weakened again.
- The period of leave resignation has been lengthened.
- The logic of leave resignation has been recalculated, there will not be a large range of simultaneous leave
- the threshold of leave resignation is related to the potential.
- good learning increases the speed of animation and good learning reduces the leave resignation threshold
- people can get more love during the visit.
- the ability to gain love by clicking even without items
- eating love becomes immediately cooler.
- Money encourages the system to recalculate, no longer chicken, very fragrant!
- having optimistic attribute employees, will automatically reduce stressful emotions.
- resigning employees also became cheaper, and added animation, cool.
- added the feedback effect of leave resignation.
- the Kanban board has added photos.
- fixed the bug of arrears calculation, and made calculation Optimization.
- modified the characteristics of A-party, some A-parties can get super staff in advance.
- modified the characteristics of some super staff.
- Payroll payment prevents lagging
- Resignation retention UI beautification
Working on it! Doing it! The next version will be stripped down, so don't get in too deep
