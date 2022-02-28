v1.2.2
Rework - increased albatross wing size and lift to reduce albatross pitching up in forward flight
Rework - reduced albatross and manta buoyancy to reduce skimming water behaviour
Rework - inventory screen displays weight/capacity in red if carrier inventory is full
Fix - fixed texture atlas and mesh compiling in the mod dev kit
Fix - lowered rear CIWS so they do not float slightly above deck
Fix - missiles no longer ignore terrain collisions or collisions with vehicles other than their parent during impact cooldown so rockets can't tunnel through the ground
Fix - fixed rockets destroying carrier instantly in some cases
Fix - fixed barge unloading items into carrier when its inventory capacity is full
