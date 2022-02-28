 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Carrier Command 2 update for 28 February 2022

v1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8276368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.2.2

Rework - increased albatross wing size and lift to reduce albatross pitching up in forward flight

Rework - reduced albatross and manta buoyancy to reduce skimming water behaviour

Rework - inventory screen displays weight/capacity in red if carrier inventory is full

Fix - fixed texture atlas and mesh compiling in the mod dev kit

Fix - lowered rear CIWS so they do not float slightly above deck

Fix - missiles no longer ignore terrain collisions or collisions with vehicles other than their parent during impact cooldown so rockets can't tunnel through the ground

Fix - fixed rockets destroying carrier instantly in some cases

Fix - fixed barge unloading items into carrier when its inventory capacity is full

Changed files in this update

Carrier Command Depot Win32 Depot 1489631
  • Loading history…
Carrier Command Depot Macos Depot 1489632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.