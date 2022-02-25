Patch 1.0.5.0

Full list of changes:
- Added 10 more bonus levels, 8 of which have moving objects!;
- Now 3 old bonus levels without moving objects have inverted controls;
- Changed sequence of bonus levels (due to which already completed levels may not be completed)
[table]
[tr]
[th]Before[/th]
[th]Now[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]1[/td]
[td]2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2[/td]
[td]13[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3[/td]
[td]4[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]4[/td]
[td]5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]5[/td]
[td]9[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]6[/td]
[td]3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]7[/td]
[td]15[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]8[/td]
[td]18[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]9[/td]
[td]17[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]10[/td]
[td]19[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
- Fixed text size on level selecting backgronds;
- Fixed weird shadows buttons of selecting bonus levels;
- Fixed bug about possibility to have wrong access to moving sides on levels with moving objects;
- Improved achievements images, and changed some achievements names;
- Changed "Memorization" buttons and interface;
- Replaceed old picture of selecting objects in "Create / Load";
- Added in tutorial level 3 image information about impossibility to move diagonaly, and change tutorial 5 image to animated;
- Updated Steam store video;
- Experementally changed video render.
This patch was planned to February 14, 2022, but released at February 25, 2022, I have planned to add only 10 new levels in this time, but you know ...
Have a good game :)
KAT_Editor
