 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

From Red to Green update for 25 February 2022

Patch 1.0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8276147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full list of changes:

  • Added 10 more bonus levels, 8 of which have moving objects!;
  • Now 3 old bonus levels without moving objects have inverted controls;
  • Changed sequence of bonus levels (due to which already completed levels may not be completed)

    [table]

    [tr]

    [th]Before[/th]

    [th]Now[/th]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]1[/td]

    [td]2[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]2[/td]

    [td]13[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]3[/td]

    [td]4[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]4[/td]

    [td]5[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]5[/td]

    [td]9[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]6[/td]

    [td]3[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]7[/td]

    [td]15[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]8[/td]

    [td]18[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]9[/td]

    [td]17[/td]

    [/tr]

    [tr]

    [td]10[/td]

    [td]19[/td]

    [/tr]

    [/table]
  • Fixed text size on level selecting backgronds;
  • Fixed weird shadows buttons of selecting bonus levels;
  • Fixed bug about possibility to have wrong access to moving sides on levels with moving objects;
  • Improved achievements images, and changed some achievements names;
  • Changed "Memorization" buttons and interface;
  • Replaceed old picture of selecting objects in "Create / Load";
  • Added in tutorial level 3 image information about impossibility to move diagonaly, and change tutorial 5 image to animated;
  • Updated Steam store video;
  • Experementally changed video render.

This patch was planned to February 14, 2022, but released at February 25, 2022, I have planned to add only 10 new levels in this time, but you know ...

Have a good game :)

KAT_Editor

Changed files in this update

Хранилище From Red to Green 2 Depot 1833821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.