Hotfix for the Rising Tide update

Hi everyone!
We've just released three fixes to issues in yesterday's update:
- Fixed excessive loading times when playing in Chinese, Japanese or Korean.
- Fixed certain logic components (and/or/xor with an empty output and non-empty false output) stopping to work altogether when they stop sending a signal.
- Fixes to crashes when trying to interact with certain elements in the server lobby while getting disconnected.
We hope these smooth out any problems you've been having and wish you a nice weekend!
Changed files in this update