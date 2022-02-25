 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Barotrauma update for 25 February 2022

Hotfix for the Rising Tide update

Share · View all patches · Build 8276043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We've just released three fixes to issues in yesterday's update:

  • Fixed excessive loading times when playing in Chinese, Japanese or Korean.
  • Fixed certain logic components (and/or/xor with an empty output and non-empty false output) stopping to work altogether when they stop sending a signal.
  • Fixes to crashes when trying to interact with certain elements in the server lobby while getting disconnected.

We hope these smooth out any problems you've been having and wish you a nice weekend!

Changed files in this update

Barotrauma Win Content Depot 602961
  • Loading history…
Barotrauma Linux Depot 602962
  • Loading history…
Barotrauma Mac Depot 602963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.