3.22.4.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- "DefaultGoodbyeResponse" per-level override for NPC dialogue in level's translation file.
Removed:
- Support for deprecated *.content files. Reduces loading overhead.
- Support for useless devkit asset browser. Reduces loading overhead.
Changed:
- Improved parsing speed of .dat files by reducing redundant work.
- Improved sun, stars, and moon rendering, allowing increased near depth precision.
- Cannot purchase vehicles in bulk from NPCs, and minimum five second cooldown between vehicle purchases per-player.
- Renamed Silver augewehr skin to Silvered to avoid confusion with Silver trophy skins.
- Sort in-game player list by name rather than by group ID.
Fixed:
- Pump jack placement on grass accidentally disabled during physics material rewrite.
- Able to plant seeds on top of each other after physics material rewrite. [Thanks WWTC]
- Trap and vehicle bumper player/zombie/animal impact sounds missing after physics material rewrite.
- Sirens missing from editor-placeable police boat.
- Crouch to prone event passing through standing stance.
- Performance with many group compass markers.
- Performance of in-game player list with many players.
- Road editor material checkbox out of view.
- Server not immediately closing rejected connections. [Thanks D-AIRY]
- Queue not rejecting connections with duplicate steamid. [Thanks Rubberduck63]
Russian Invasion of Ukraine:
We stand with the Ukrainian community. Our hearts go out to all of the innocent people affected by this appalling and unprovoked attack. Please keep safe, and stay healthy.
Changed files in this update