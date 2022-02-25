Clouzy! Patch Notes - Version 1.1.1

Het everyone! Thank you all so much for your support through our launch day 💛 We couldn't have done this without all of your support. We have our first patch for you all addressing some of the bugs that you all have been reporting. You can report any that you find, as well as talk with our dev team and the community in our Discord! Now onto the patch notes.

Version 1.1.1 - Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the character was duplicated when petting specific clouds.

Fixed a bug where bored clouds played the pet animation while giving them toys.

Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t move after failing a cooking recipe.

Fixed a bug where at max upgrades, energy-dependent recipes in the cooker resulted in a “Charged Crystal” instead of the intended item.

Fixed a bug where the chest tutorial reappeared after completing it successfully.

Fixed a bug where some of the particles in the final cinematic weren’t in their right place.

Added content:

Improved feedback in the incubator on toys required for bored clouds.

Added X-axis inversion options in the main menu.

Added camera sensitivity options in the main menu.

