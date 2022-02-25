Patch Note 1.2

Hi guys, these are the corrections
-
During Try to fly through in chapter 15, the loading problem when porting from Exhaust Lane to Nield Wharf.
-
The loading problem in chapter 15, after the transition in Prison Break.
-
Please update the game for the changes. Thank you for your support and playing Heroine Anthem.
★Follow Us
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram
Twitter
https://store.steampowered.com/app/960210/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Colorful_Feather_Pack_II/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036021/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Colorful_Feather_Pack_III/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036022/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Colorful_Feather_Pack_IV/
Changed files in this update