Heroine Anthem Zero 2 update for 25 February 2022

Patch Note 1.2

Patch Note 1.2 update for 25 February 2022

Hi guys, these are the corrections

  • During Try to fly through in chapter 15, the loading problem when porting from Exhaust Lane to Nield Wharf.

  • The loading problem in chapter 15, after the transition in Prison Break.

  • Please update the game for the changes. Thank you for your support and playing Heroine Anthem.

