Release notes - Magnet Crusher - Version 0.94
Bug
MACR-683 STORE: Unable to buy skin with crystals
MACR-677 GAME: After continue it can happen that the puck is no more controllable
MACR-675 STEAM IAP: Steam IAP are not working
MACR-674 LEVEL PREVIEW: Level 1-1 preview blue part
MACR-673 ASSIGN UI: The french translation of button assign ability 2 is not present
MACR-664 ADVENTURE: Time start before countdown
MACR-662 MAGNET: Game freeze because magnet active list keep one magnet in it
Improvement
MACR-685 HOME_UI: Profil button takes all width
MACR-670 UI: Change title of Arcade window to Abilities
Changed files in this update