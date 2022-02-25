 Skip to content

Magnet Crusher Playtest update for 25 February 2022

Version 0.94

25 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug

MACR-683 STORE: Unable to buy skin with crystals

MACR-677 GAME: After continue it can happen that the puck is no more controllable

MACR-675 STEAM IAP: Steam IAP are not working

MACR-674 LEVEL PREVIEW: Level 1-1 preview blue part

MACR-673 ASSIGN UI: The french translation of button assign ability 2 is not present

MACR-664 ADVENTURE: Time start before countdown

MACR-662 MAGNET: Game freeze because magnet active list keep one magnet in it

Improvement

MACR-685 HOME_UI: Profil button takes all width

MACR-670 UI: Change title of Arcade window to Abilities

Changed files in this update

Magnet Crusher Playtest Content Depot 1810641
  • Loading history…
