Medals & Badges

This update adds the possibility to fight against champion teams and champion monsters to earn trophies and special items. There are three categories to compete:
- Bronze medals and badges (Level < 8)
- Silver medals and badges (8 < level < 15)
- Gold medals and badges (level > 15)
Frozen Storm takes place in the Ice Dome every November. The champion team specialized in frost magic.
Venom Whirl takes place in the Spiders' Hall every April. The champion team is an expert in poisons.
Inferno takes place in the Caldera every July. The champion team is adept in fire magic.
Added:
- Fights against champion teams and champion monsters of three arenas.
- The player can receive items as a reward for winning.
- "Sanctum of Warriors" provides a +25% strength and agility bonus for every warrior fighting in that arena.
- Info panel about arena bonuses pops up at the beginning of each fight. (Untick and will not pop up.)
- You can assign slaves to constructions. It will decrease the cost and time by 5% per slave.
- You can boost construction spending extra money. +50 % money will decrease the time by 25 %.
- Construction costs depend on difficulty level.
- Autosave when the player hits the "Next turn" button.
- Button to delete saved files.
- Partial parry. Axe, mace, or battleaxe have a "Crusher" weapon bonus. The defender can only partially parry and suffer 50% damage.
- The encyclopedia has a new section describing the abilities.
- The "Combat" section of the encyclopedia contains the descriptions of weapon bonuses.
- "Send to courtyard" button in the Monster window.
- "Select all metals/ingredients/meat" button in the Purchase window.
Changed:
- Claw attack ability is immune to poison skin.
- The effect of Fever Potion, Marsh Venom, and Frostwind Venom has been increased.
- The sprint ability makes it possible to move without triggering the attack of opportunity.
- The defensive stance has a cooldown period of 2 turns.
Fixed:
- Poison bite ability triggered during claw attack.
- If a slave warrior dies during auto-combat, the player does not receive human meat.
- Lock icon falsely appears when changing the equipment of a character already selected for combat.
- Treatment with Runestone of Breed does not increase the litter size.
- The inherited max value for spiny skin was 99, instead of 100.
- Mutation can decrease bite strength to zero.
- Creatures of the same species pass the bite strength values if one of them leveled up.
- The scroll can get stuck in the "Save" menu.
- If fear training reduces fear to zero, then the allocated % to that training is permanently lost.
- Double click is not always put the potion/blood to the first infusion slot in the "Juvenile creatures" window. It happens with eggs only.
Changed files in this update