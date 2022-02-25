 Skip to content

Surreal Experience update for 25 February 2022

Patch Notes for 2/25/22 (Game Version ea1.0.1):

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a crosshair to make it easier to pick up items.
  • Applied a major buff to the manager.
  • Added slight buffs to the crack and disguise.

Surreal Experience Content Depot 1886011
