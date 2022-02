Share · View all patches · Build 8275724 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello heroes!

On Friday, March 4th at 16 CET, the NEW INTERNATIONAL WORLD W54 will be launched: https://w54.sfgame.net

Create a character starting Monday, Feb. 28th, to secure your name early and receive 25 mushrooms for validating your account before launch!

Moreover, here's some PET INFO! You can only find winter pets up to and including Monday. You can find spring pets starting Tuesday.

Have a nice weekend!