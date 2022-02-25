v1.4.9 - The Controller Support and Steamdeck Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week would normally be an announcement week rather than update - but instead, we are adding improved controller support for players with controllers and Steamdeck!

In this minor update, we have introduced new controller support for many of the UI menus in Stormworks, to allow players to play more of the game with a controller. We plan a further update next week to introduce character movement controller support which will make most of the game playable with controller.

However, we are not "badge hunting" and simply want to improve support for players where it makes sense. For example, the vehicle editor is most comfortable with keyboard and mouse, and we don't plan to try to introduce controller support to the vehicle editor where it would not feel comfortable.

As well as new controller support, we have also been listening to the many players asking us about multiplayer support - this week we introduce new ping displays, and sort multiplayer servers by ping. Servers also display their ticks per second value. Once in game, we then display improved player list information, with current ping, frames behind server data, and bandwidth quality indicator. Players with insufficient internet connection to the server will also be automatically dropped to avoid degraded performance for other players.

We look forward to players feedback on these new features and will continue to read and take on board player feedback as we build these fixes and improvements in the future.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.4.9

Feature - Improved Controller support for UI and menus

Feature - Internet servers now display and sort by their ping (and show current tps)

Feature - Improved player list network information (current ping, frames behind server and bandwidth quality)

Rework - Removed old network frame numbers from the scoreboard as players often confused this with ping.

Fix - Friend servers now show their DLC status

Fix - Fish sync rate being very high and causing large bandwidth usage

Fix - MacOS Audio crackling