Gummings update for 25 February 2022

Level fix update

25 February 2022

Made it easyer to reach gate on high flat surface in level 8 by moving nearest corner further away from gate.

In addition made it easyer to reach gate on high flat surface in level 15 by moving nearest hill further away from gate.

