Model Builder update for 25 February 2022

Model Builder Patch 1.0.9

Patch 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow model builders!

Today, we’ve launched a new patch that expends the game functionalities and settings! Here’s what has changed 👇

User Interface

  • Added better indication of blocked connection during assembly
  • Added glue icon when elements can be merged

  • Added tutorial videos related to assembly
  • Fixed issue with manual related to page curl button
  • Fixed issue with arrows in Lightsword assembly manual

Performance

  • Improved anti-aliasing on models and workshop

  • Reduced movement smudging while CTAA or TAA is active

Quests

  • Fixed blocker in NSMC Invitation quest
  • Fixed issue with decals in ISS Copernicus painting manual in career

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue with elements slowly floating to the side of the screen
  • Fixed issue related to shared color option in painting sponge tool
  • Fixed issue with disassembly confirmation staying on screen

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

