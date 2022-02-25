Model Builder Patch 1.0.9

Hello fellow model builders!
Today, we’ve launched a new patch that expends the game functionalities and settings! Here’s what has changed 👇
User Interface
- Added better indication of blocked connection during assembly
- Added glue icon when elements can be merged
- Added tutorial videos related to assembly
- Fixed issue with manual related to page curl button
- Fixed issue with arrows in Lightsword assembly manual
Performance
- Improved anti-aliasing on models and workshop
- Reduced movement smudging while CTAA or TAA is active
Quests
- Fixed blocker in NSMC Invitation quest
- Fixed issue with decals in ISS Copernicus painting manual in career
Bug fixes
- Fixed issue with elements slowly floating to the side of the screen
- Fixed issue related to shared color option in painting sponge tool
- Fixed issue with disassembly confirmation staying on screen
Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
