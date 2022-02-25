Closed Beta Update 8: Smooth Rewind

Bugs Squashed: 23
New features:
- Smooth Rewind: The rewind feature no longer jumps to the boundaries between steps - you can smoothly move back and forth through each factory step. Everything rewinds, including particle systems. There's a new option in the menu to disable particle rewinding if it's causing performance issues.
- Videos in tutorials. A few levels now have videos rather than lots of text to explain mechanics. More of these to come!
Other changes:
A few improvements to command tracks:
- Tracks can now be dragged between workstations.
- Attempting to delete the only track in a workstation deletes its commands rather than doing nothing.
- The "ghost" track that shows where the dragged track will drop now shows the dragged track's commands.
- Highlighting of invalid commands in red now updates to react to the position of the "ghost" track, so you can see what will be valid, or not, if you drop the track in its current location.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed two scenarios where the factory might halt immediately when starting a step with an error, rather than progressing until collision.
- Clicking on a cube after rewinding now correctly brings up its visualization without having to run the factory first.
- Stop button now starts disabled.
- Delete Track button now visibly disabled when a track has fixed commands, and has a better tooltip.
- Missing tutorial explanation of alternative controls for picking up devices now added.
- Restarting the final level's tutorial no longer resets the level.
- Laser and Coloured Panel devices are now correctly positioned when dropping out of max speed.
- If a cube collides with a device and would, if it carried on, also collide with another cube in the same step, you now only see the first error.
- Timeline handle and command track scroll handles now support single-click drag mode.
- Also fixed picking up command tracks in single-click mode.
- Factory cube visualizations no longer jitter when the camera is following the cube.
- It's no longer possible to leave a dragged device icon behind by dropping it onto a collapsing command track.
- Factory cube visualizations now rotate by the correct amount when unlocked and the underlying cube rotates.
Changed files in this update