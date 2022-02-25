 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Longvinter update for 25 February 2022

Water shader fix and fast travel error checking

Share · View all patches · Build 8274899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tried to fix boat travel (third or fourth or fifth time's the charm!)
  • Ending up in the void should teleport you out
  • Added temporary DirectX11 water for players that have white water or no water at all. enabled from the options menu
  • Mezereon bushes no longer despawn after 5 seconds
  • Fixed tent overlapping with picking privileges.
  • Fixed crafting duplication exploit
  • Applied a fix for compendium and PVP achievements

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.