- Tried to fix boat travel (third or fourth or fifth time's the charm!)
- Ending up in the void should teleport you out
- Added temporary DirectX11 water for players that have white water or no water at all. enabled from the options menu
- Mezereon bushes no longer despawn after 5 seconds
- Fixed tent overlapping with picking privileges.
- Fixed crafting duplication exploit
- Applied a fix for compendium and PVP achievements
Longvinter update for 25 February 2022
Water shader fix and fast travel error checking
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update