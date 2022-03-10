 Skip to content

Cities: Skylines update for 10 March 2022

Birthday patch 1.14.1-f2

Birthday patch 1.14.1-f2 · Build 8274844

Patchnotes via Steam Community

7 years ago Cities: Skylines was released and to celebrate we have a little something for you! Check out what's included below.

Cities: Skylines base game:

  • New Chirper Balloon Tours building
  • New Chirper Hot Air Balloon
  • New birthday-related Chirper hat
  • New birthday-related chirps

Airports expansion:

  • Fixed: Blimp & Helicopter stops "jitter" when attempting to place them
  • Fixed: Wrong trucks spawning from garbage facilities & prisons
  • Fixed: Medical Laboratory has vehicle selector
  • Fixed: Large Cargo Airport Road railway crossing sign facing the wrong way
  • Fixed: Large Cargo Airport Road missing 6th lane
  • Fixed: Airports achievements unlock with mods enabled
  • Fixed: Wrong asset names in multiple languages
  • Fixed: Overflowing text in multiple languages
  • Fixed: Incorrect Attractiveness value and cost for "Hotel Discounts" policy in multiple languages
  • Fixed: Simplified Chinese Steam achievement has an extra 0 in the description

