Birthday patch 1.14.1-f2

7 years ago Cities: Skylines was released and to celebrate we have a little something for you! Check out what's included below.
Cities: Skylines base game:
- New Chirper Balloon Tours building
- New Chirper Hot Air Balloon
- New birthday-related Chirper hat
- New birthday-related chirps
Airports expansion:
- Fixed: Blimp & Helicopter stops "jitter" when attempting to place them
- Fixed: Wrong trucks spawning from garbage facilities & prisons
- Fixed: Medical Laboratory has vehicle selector
- Fixed: Large Cargo Airport Road railway crossing sign facing the wrong way
- Fixed: Large Cargo Airport Road missing 6th lane
- Fixed: Airports achievements unlock with mods enabled
- Fixed: Wrong asset names in multiple languages
- Fixed: Overflowing text in multiple languages
- Fixed: Incorrect Attractiveness value and cost for "Hotel Discounts" policy in multiple languages
- Fixed: Simplified Chinese Steam achievement has an extra 0 in the description
Changed files in this update