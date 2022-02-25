Hi - due to our previous hotfix, we introduced an error due to which the lobby was not loading correctly. This is now fixed.
Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 25 February 2022
Hotfix for lobby not loading
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update