Khimera: Puzzle Island version 2.2

This version introduces more fixes to the Japanese translation based on user feedback.
Version 2.2 - February 25, 2022
- Further adjustments to Japanese translation.
- Fixed buttons for scrolling lore entries showing off-screen in Japanese version.
