Khimera: Puzzle Island update for 25 February 2022

Khimera: Puzzle Island version 2.2

This version introduces more fixes to the Japanese translation based on user feedback.

Version 2.2 - February 25, 2022

  • Further adjustments to Japanese translation.
  • Fixed buttons for scrolling lore entries showing off-screen in Japanese version.

