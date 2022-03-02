Big update is here!

Hey, Bikers!
We would like to share with you the first of the major updates.
Check out the list of changes below.
New things
*** added two new sportbikes
- added option to buy motorcycle frames in the store
- added option to assemble motorcycles starting from the frame
- added display of motorcycle folding level and wear status in the motorcycle status window**
Fixes
- fixed a bug in which the parameter of the installed part did not take into account the health of the motorcycle
- we optimized the method of spawning the motorcycle from the motorcycle manager
- fixed an error of not being able to remove a part from the shopping list
- fixed the error of not being able to deactivate the shopping list in the store app
- we have unified parameters in all motorcycles
- fixed some parts photos (they were sometimes too shiny or too dark)
- we have corrected the wrong folding hierarchy concerning the exhaust in speedy
- we added some missing translations
- added the missing tank visualization for a hawk in the auction scene
- fixed a bug where sometimes the info for the wrong sector was displayed in moto status
- corrected a bug where incorrect values were sometimes displayed in todo's achievement section
- we have fixed some translations in Finnish, Vietnamese, Polish, and Turkish
The next major update will include a different type of two-wheeler. Stay tuned!
We look forward to hearing from you on our discord!
Changed files in this update