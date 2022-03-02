 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 2 March 2022

Big update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8274458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, Bikers!

We would like to share with you the first of the major updates.

Check out the list of changes below.

New things

*** added two new sportbikes

  • added option to buy motorcycle frames in the store
  • added option to assemble motorcycles starting from the frame
  • added display of motorcycle folding level and wear status in the motorcycle status window**

Fixes
  • fixed a bug in which the parameter of the installed part did not take into account the health of the motorcycle
  • we optimized the method of spawning the motorcycle from the motorcycle manager
  • fixed an error of not being able to remove a part from the shopping list
  • fixed the error of not being able to deactivate the shopping list in the store app
  • we have unified parameters in all motorcycles
  • fixed some parts photos (they were sometimes too shiny or too dark)
  • we have corrected the wrong folding hierarchy concerning the exhaust in speedy
  • we added some missing translations
  • added the missing tank visualization for a hawk in the auction scene
  • fixed a bug where sometimes the info for the wrong sector was displayed in moto status
  • corrected a bug where incorrect values were sometimes displayed in todo's achievement section
  • we have fixed some translations in Finnish, Vietnamese, Polish, and Turkish

The next major update will include a different type of two-wheeler. Stay tuned!

We look forward to hearing from you on our discord!

Changed files in this update

Motor Mechanic Content Depot 1078761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.