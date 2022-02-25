Control Hot Fix 3

Updates the control settings page so that the axis drop downs now work correctly.
This should allow you to manually set joystick control axis if you're having trouble using the auto detect feature.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Updates the control settings page so that the axis drop downs now work correctly.
This should allow you to manually set joystick control axis if you're having trouble using the auto detect feature.
Changed files in this update