 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Powerboat VR update for 25 February 2022

Control Hot Fix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8274349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates the control settings page so that the axis drop downs now work correctly.

This should allow you to manually set joystick control axis if you're having trouble using the auto detect feature.

Changed files in this update

Powerboat VR Content Depot 1470271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.