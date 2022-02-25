 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 25 February 2022

Signup Hotfix

Build 8274314

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Some of you were facing issues on signing up - this hotfix should solve that problem. Please do let us get in touch with us at hello@studiosirah.com if you still face issues!

Love,

Studio Sirah

