 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

It's Kooky update for 25 February 2022

New kooky levels Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8273917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3 New levels released in this update!!!

Fishing Boat

Tree House

Farm

It doesn't stop there!!!

we took everyone's review very seriously and a hint system is added along with it.

Have a Kooky Fun Time!! ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

It's Kooky_Beta_Mac Depot 1842051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.