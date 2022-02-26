 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 26 February 2022

[MA] Emergency Game Maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We will be having an emergency maintenance for gamer server stability.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.

