投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 25 February 2022

Update log 25 February 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8273700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Medium office 8 person scenario replaced.
  • Medium office R&D process adjusted.
  • Add secretary Mariko's plot.
  • Addition of monkey serving server development
  • Added content for Project Manager Jackal.
  • Addition of self-research engine development content.
  • Addition of company dividend and annual meeting content.
  • Add content for company tax payment gameplay.
  • Large office scene with 10 people replaced.
  • Addition of Yang Ai as Marketing Manager.
  • Addition of Dabao as Investment Manager.
  • Added content about company listing.
  • Added the content of company shares.
  • Fixed some bugs in the game.

We expect to finish building the structure of the company chapter of the game by the end of this month, and will fill in the corresponding plot content in March. Thank you for your understanding and waiting!

