Version a0.1037
boss hunt mod Update in main menu
Update to test our game's core play, boss battles.
As a mod that will be removed from the official release,
we would like to get feedback from users about their boss hunting.
Also this update is a change.
Option
- add more key mappinp
- A key that cannot be mapped is displayed
- Steam Cloud save Surport
Combat
- Fixed Knockback When Parrying
Monster
- Explosive monsters can be changed more easily
Skill
- Add total of 8 active skills. Can be used in Holy and Void stances
- Wind strike change (Reduce Skill Cooltime > Skill gauge Increase)
Stage
- Monster respawn changed in slaughter, Tower mode
- The complex increase amount of Easy and Normal difficulty has been changed
Mastery
There are big changes. (Effect / Upgrade Cost)
- Health (50 => 100 / 20 => 5)
- Stemina (20 => 30 / 10 => 5)
- Stemina Regen (2 => 4 / 10 => 5)
- Hard Guard (20 => 25 / 3 => 2)
- Reduce Comflex (12.5 => 25 / 5 => 1)
- Weapon Master (3 => 5 / 10 => 5)
- Evasion (10 => 15 / 3 => 2)
- OverTime (25 => 20 / Not change)
- ReverseTime (4 => 20 / 5 => 2)
- Stratagem (Not change / 10 => 1)
- Hand Shift (2 => 5 / 5 => 2)
- Situp (150 => 200 / Not change)
- Katana Mastery (2 :: 2 => 10 :: 7.5 / 10 => 2)
- Dual Blade Mastery (2.5 :: 2 => 10 :: 10 / 10 => 2)
- Great Sword Mastery (3 :: 4 => 10 :: 10 / 10 => 2)
- Training (30 => 50 / Not change)
- Recall (10 => 20 / Not change)
Changed files in this update