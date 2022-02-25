 Skip to content

Void -Dementia- update for 25 February 2022

Boss hunt mod

Share · View all patches · Build 8273677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version a0.1037

boss hunt mod Update in main menu

Update to test our game's core play, boss battles.

As a mod that will be removed from the official release,

we would like to get feedback from users about their boss hunting.

Also this update is a change.

Option

  • add more key mappinp
  • A key that cannot be mapped is displayed
  • Steam Cloud save Surport

Combat

  • Fixed Knockback When Parrying

Monster

  • Explosive monsters can be changed more easily

Skill

  • Add total of 8 active skills. Can be used in Holy and Void stances
  • Wind strike change (Reduce Skill Cooltime > Skill gauge Increase)

Stage

  • Monster respawn changed in slaughter, Tower mode
  • The complex increase amount of Easy and Normal difficulty has been changed

Mastery

There are big changes. (Effect / Upgrade Cost)

  1. Health (50 => 100 / 20 => 5)
  2. Stemina (20 => 30 / 10 => 5)
  3. Stemina Regen (2 => 4 / 10 => 5)
  4. Hard Guard (20 => 25 / 3 => 2)
  5. Reduce Comflex (12.5 => 25 / 5 => 1)
  6. Weapon Master (3 => 5 / 10 => 5)
  7. Evasion (10 => 15 / 3 => 2)
  8. OverTime (25 => 20 / Not change)
  9. ReverseTime (4 => 20 / 5 => 2)
  10. Stratagem (Not change / 10 => 1)
  11. Hand Shift (2 => 5 / 5 => 2)
  12. Situp (150 => 200 / Not change)
  13. Katana Mastery (2 :: 2 => 10 :: 7.5 / 10 => 2)
  14. Dual Blade Mastery (2.5 :: 2 => 10 :: 10 / 10 => 2)
  15. Great Sword Mastery (3 :: 4 => 10 :: 10 / 10 => 2)
  16. Training (30 => 50 / Not change)
  17. Recall (10 => 20 / Not change)

Changed files in this update

공허 - 치매 - 창고 Depot 1538641
  • Loading history…
