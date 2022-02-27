- New story event.
- New ways to interact with pirates, including trade and job opportunities.
- Mechanics that are not on your active crew will still contribute their skills when repairing your ship on Enceladus.
- Improved pathfinding. Recent optimizations had a side-effect where ships, in some cases, would not detect a possible collision with nearby massive asteroids, ships or stations and would ram them.
- Lifepods won’t have processed ore aboard.
- The Space Bar could have its fission reactor overheated easily and would explode in a rather unimpressive explosion.
- Exploding Cothon-212 would leave a radiator glow sprite visible for a few moments after the explosion.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 February 2022
0.463.0 - Pirates of the Ganymedean
Patchnotes via Steam Community
