ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 February 2022

0.463.0 - Pirates of the Ganymedean

Build 8273499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New story event.
  • New ways to interact with pirates, including trade and job opportunities.
  • Mechanics that are not on your active crew will still contribute their skills when repairing your ship on Enceladus.
  • Improved pathfinding. Recent optimizations had a side-effect where ships, in some cases, would not detect a possible collision with nearby massive asteroids, ships or stations and would ram them.
  • Lifepods won’t have processed ore aboard.
  • The Space Bar could have its fission reactor overheated easily and would explode in a rather unimpressive explosion.
  • Exploding Cothon-212 would leave a radiator glow sprite visible for a few moments after the explosion.

