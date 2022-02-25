 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

嗜血印 Bloody Spell update for 25 February 2022

Update 2022-2-25

Share · View all patches · Build 8273306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、适配steam deck掌机兼容性。

2、支持1280*800的分辨率 。

3、调整屏幕震动的幅度，减弱低帧数时屏幕震动幅度。

4、修正婚纱女祭司皮肤颜色。

5、修复血浮屠打到金色石头会被硬直的bug。

6、猜罐子小游戏 ，鼠标点罐子也能选中了。

7、修复女祭司试炼直接获得成就的bug。

8、拍照模式保存时小怪尸体布娃娃保留不消失。

9、修复使用小鲤法杖时被敌人按地上扎了之后会跳过复活直接死的bug。

10、婚纱小鲤法杖的技能特效微调。

  1. Compatible with steam deck handhelds.
  2. Support 1280*800 resolution.
  3. Adjust the amplitude of screen vibration and reduce the amplitude of screen vibration when the frame rate is low.
  4. Corrected the skin color of the wedding priestess.
  5. Fix the bug that the golden stone will be hardened when the blood buddha hits it.
  6. Guess the jar game, the mouse can also be selected by clicking on the jar.
  7. Fix the bug that the Priestess Trial directly obtains the achievement.
  8. When the photo mode is saved, the mobs corpse doll will not disappear.
  9. Fixed the bug that when using the small carp staff, it would skip the resurrection and die directly after being stabbed by the enemy.
  10. Fine-tune the skills and special effects of the wedding carp staff.

Changed files in this update

BloodySpell shangdian Depot 992301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.