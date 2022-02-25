Update 2022-2-25

1、适配steam deck掌机兼容性。
2、支持1280*800的分辨率 。
3、调整屏幕震动的幅度，减弱低帧数时屏幕震动幅度。
4、修正婚纱女祭司皮肤颜色。
5、修复血浮屠打到金色石头会被硬直的bug。
6、猜罐子小游戏 ，鼠标点罐子也能选中了。
7、修复女祭司试炼直接获得成就的bug。
8、拍照模式保存时小怪尸体布娃娃保留不消失。
9、修复使用小鲤法杖时被敌人按地上扎了之后会跳过复活直接死的bug。
10、婚纱小鲤法杖的技能特效微调。
- Compatible with steam deck handhelds.
- Support 1280*800 resolution.
- Adjust the amplitude of screen vibration and reduce the amplitude of screen vibration when the frame rate is low.
- Corrected the skin color of the wedding priestess.
- Fix the bug that the golden stone will be hardened when the blood buddha hits it.
- Guess the jar game, the mouse can also be selected by clicking on the jar.
- Fix the bug that the Priestess Trial directly obtains the achievement.
- When the photo mode is saved, the mobs corpse doll will not disappear.
- Fixed the bug that when using the small carp staff, it would skip the resurrection and die directly after being stabbed by the enemy.
- Fine-tune the skills and special effects of the wedding carp staff.
