鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 25 February 2022

[0.8.5013] Added three new Adventures

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.8.5013 Version Update] Updated at 17:00 on February 25, 2022

  1. Added three new Adventures (Palm Mountain, Sword Shrine, and Worn Temple).

  2. Optimized the automatic pathfinding until the end, will not automatically enter the town and sect and other buildings.

  3. Optimized the AI of NPC cultivation skills.

  4. Optimized the display of NPC's Taoist Title challenge button.

  5. Optimized some dialogue texts of NPCs.

  6. Fixed the problem that a large number of dungeons may be refreshed around towns and sects under certain circumstances.

  7. Added [Fill in] button to the interface of auction house consignment items, you can fill in the reference reserve price after clicking it.

  8. Fixed the problem that when fighting with Nether Nibbling Ape with Rewrite Destiny (Warlord's Phantom), the damage would still be taken within the shield range.

  9. Fixed the problem that multiple heel dragons will appear after resurrecting in some dungeons when you have the Rewrite Destiny (Following Dragon).

  10. Fixed the problem that the red value of the word of Secret Manual(Spear Special Skill) (with Destruction to enhance charging speed) was weaker than the orange value.

  11. Fixed the issue that in some cases, when fighting with fake Sage Tianbao, the battle may not end properly.

  12. Fixed the problem that when the auction house requests NPCs to give up bidding for items at auctions, they can give the plot or quest props to each other.

  13. Fixed the problem that some plot events may not be triggered properly when using Flying Mount to move in Taihang Mountain under certain circumstances.

  14. Added some sect logs.

  15. Replaced the Lunar New Year themed decorations in towns and clans back to the normal version.

  16. Replaced the background music of the Chinese New Year theme back to the normal version.

  17. Optimized the problem that the player's sect frequently declared war on powerful sects when the battle power was too low.

