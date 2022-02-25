Dominions 5.57

With about half a year since the last update it is time for another one. This update consists of mostly bug fixes and minor stat fixes. One notable bug fixed in this patch is that blood slaves could not be used to boost the caster's level in combat properly.
General
- Fix for monkeys not becoming the right type of soulless
- Increased maximum number of combat reports per turn file
- Ghost Ship Armada reported wrong number of kills & gold when multiple armadas were active
- Kindly Ones behavior changed to correspond better with description
- Unleash Imprisoned Ones didn't change the site properly
- Utterdark Fiends of Darkness can no longer spawn underwater
- Blood Slaves could not be used to boost caster's level properly in combat
- Fix for AI spell choice vs nearby enemies
- Heal didn't work properly for units with altered max HP
- New --blindlog features (ctrl-p in army setup and main map)
- --blindlog province connections also mention status of rivers and mountain passes
- Carrion Reanimation removed too many corpses
- Wish soul slay effect didn't slay the soul properly
- PD could sometimes be raised past limit if shift was pressed
- Fix for deselecting commander from commander group
- Oath Stone site now also grants a commander for PD
- --statusdump could get a turn nbr -1 after network host, fixed
- Magic gems capped at 25000 per type
- Fix for corrupted text with newer versions of the sdl2-ttf lib
- Most ghostlike units are now amphibious
- Tartarians can now enter the water
- Ichtycentaurs now also have a hoof attack
- Stat and description fixes
Modding
- Event commands req_targaff & req_targnoaff now accept high bitmask values properly
