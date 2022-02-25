 Skip to content

死守危城 update for 25 February 2022

Content Patch #6

Share · View all patches · Build 8272780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Game Speed optimization

Changed files in this update

死守危城 Content Depot 1863171
  • Loading history…
