Azy - Old School FPS update for 25 February 2022

Invert the Y axis of the mouse and remap keys

It is now possible to invert the Y axis of the mouse and remap keys in the game.

I didn’t even think about it, a question appeared in the community center, I added. Submit your ideas and report bugs to help improve the game.

