It is now possible to invert the Y axis of the mouse and remap keys in the game.
I didn’t even think about it, a question appeared in the community center, I added. Submit your ideas and report bugs to help improve the game.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
It is now possible to invert the Y axis of the mouse and remap keys in the game.
I didn’t even think about it, a question appeared in the community center, I added. Submit your ideas and report bugs to help improve the game.
Changed files in this update