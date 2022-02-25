🔹Titanoboa AI are now spawning. They are common in the Ancient Jungle map and uncommon in The Great Sands map.
Isles of Pangaea update for 25 February 2022
Update 0.10.10.1 (Titanoboa AI Spawn Fix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update