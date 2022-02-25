 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 25 February 2022

Update 0.10.10.1 (Titanoboa AI Spawn Fix)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹Titanoboa AI are now spawning. They are common in the Ancient Jungle map and uncommon in The Great Sands map.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
