Rocket League update for 8 March 2022

Patch Notes V2.12: Season 6 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: Rocket League v2.12
Scheduled Release: 3/8/2022, 4 p.m. PST / 3/9/2022, 12 a.m. UTC

THE HEADLINES

  • v2.12 prepares Rocket League for Season 6

    • Season 6 begins on 3/9/2022, 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC
    • Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 6 before the season begins

NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant

  • ‘Neo Tokyo (Comic) is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Soundtracks

  • ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 1’ and ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 2’ music playlists have been removed from the game

BUG FIXES

  • [PlayStation] Fixed a crash scenario involving four-player splitscreen
  • [PC] Fixed a bug causing framerate cap to reset on start or when opening the Settings menu
  • Fixed a trading error when attempting to trade equipped Avatar Borders and Player Banners
  • Fixed a notification display error when looking at new items
  • The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem now plays correctly when streamer safe is enabled
  • Fixed a bug causing Painted Samurai Car Bodies to lose color on trim when using its Common Decals
  • Fixed localization for Tournament queue text
  • Fixed appearance of several Painted Excavator Trails
  • Fixed a bug causing XVII Decal to change trim color on Marauder
  • Centered several Decals for the Insidio Car Body
  • The 50th Anniversary and Hot Wheels Race Team Decals for Fast 4WD and MR11 will now change colors when switching teams
  • Fixed Exo and Planetarium Paint Finishes on Gizmo
  • Fixed a Paint Finish error when using the 2020 Team Liquid decal on Fennec Car Body

