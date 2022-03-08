Patch Notes V2.12: Season 6 Update

Version: Rocket League v2.12
Scheduled Release: 3/8/2022, 4 p.m. PST / 3/9/2022, 12 a.m. UTC
THE HEADLINES
-
v2.12 prepares Rocket League for Season 6
- Season 6 begins on 3/9/2022, 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC
- Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 6 before the season begins
NEW CONTENT
New Arena Variant
- ‘Neo Tokyo (Comic) is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Soundtracks
- ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 1’ and ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 2’ music playlists have been removed from the game
BUG FIXES
- [PlayStation] Fixed a crash scenario involving four-player splitscreen
- [PC] Fixed a bug causing framerate cap to reset on start or when opening the Settings menu
- Fixed a trading error when attempting to trade equipped Avatar Borders and Player Banners
- Fixed a notification display error when looking at new items
- The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem now plays correctly when streamer safe is enabled
- Fixed a bug causing Painted Samurai Car Bodies to lose color on trim when using its Common Decals
- Fixed localization for Tournament queue text
- Fixed appearance of several Painted Excavator Trails
- Fixed a bug causing XVII Decal to change trim color on Marauder
- Centered several Decals for the Insidio Car Body
- The 50th Anniversary and Hot Wheels Race Team Decals for Fast 4WD and MR11 will now change colors when switching teams
- Fixed Exo and Planetarium Paint Finishes on Gizmo
- Fixed a Paint Finish error when using the 2020 Team Liquid decal on Fennec Car Body
Changed files in this update