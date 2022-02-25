 Skip to content

Everpixel Tactics update for 25 February 2022

Everpixel Tactics Patch: 0.4.14

Quality of Life
  • Players can now abandon their current mission at any time.
Changes
  • The dialogue boxes in combat have been resized to be smaller.
  • Added a warning box to the main screen of the game to set the mood.
  • Agent healthbars have been reworked and resized.
Balance
  • All varieties of slimes have higher difficulty scores (this means fewer slimes in missions and in the campaign.)
  • Early missions have lower difficulty scores (players shouldn't see as many 3-skull missions early on.)

