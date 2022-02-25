Everpixel Tactics Patch 0.4.14
Quality of Life
- Players can now abandon their current mission at any time.
Changes
- The dialogue boxes in combat have been resized to be smaller.
- Added a warning box to the main screen of the game to set the mood.
- Agent healthbars have been reworked and resized.
Balance
- All varieties of slimes have higher difficulty scores (this means fewer slimes in missions and in the campaign.)
- Early missions have lower difficulty scores (players shouldn't see as many 3-skull missions early on.)
