The Chaser's Voyage update for 28 February 2022

Patch Notes: Version 0.0.8 - 02/28/2022

Patch Notes: Version 0.0.8 - 02/28/2022 · Build 8271847

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Credits:

  • Credits will now play after beating the game, after the victory cutscene has played.

• Cutscenes:

  • Removed the Temporary Story Screens and added 4 cutscenes to take their places.

    • When the player starts a new Voyage, the intro cutscene will play.
    • When the player pays back their debt within 100 days, a victory cutscene will play.
    • When the player fails to pay back their debt within 100 days, a cutscene will play where the player has a bounty put on them.
    • When the player pays back their debt after having a bounty put on them, a different victory cutscene will play.

  • Cutscenes can be advanced manually or automatically.

  • Pressing the space bar will toggle the cutscene's automatic advancement.

• Insignias:

  • Updated the Insignia Designs for Proto-Chaser, Neo-Chaser, Tyrant's Demise, and The Mark of Death Insignias.

• Options:

  • Added options for automatically skipping the Intro Cutscenes and for automatically skipping the Victory Credits.
  • The “Automatically Skip Victory Credits” option is locked until the player has beaten the game at least once in any mode.

• Splash Screen:

  • Updated the Splash Screen that appears when the game boots up.

• Bug Fixes:

  • Replaced the old sprites for the hostile Imperial and UGS Battleships with the correct ones.
  • On planets, buildings with smoke stacks that are in the middle of the screen will no longer have an unintended glow on the smoke.

