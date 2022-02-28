Patch Notes: Version 0.0.8 - 02/28/2022

• Credits:
- Credits will now play after beating the game, after the victory cutscene has played.
• Cutscenes:
Removed the Temporary Story Screens and added 4 cutscenes to take their places.
- When the player starts a new Voyage, the intro cutscene will play.
- When the player pays back their debt within 100 days, a victory cutscene will play.
- When the player fails to pay back their debt within 100 days, a cutscene will play where the player has a bounty put on them.
- When the player pays back their debt after having a bounty put on them, a different victory cutscene will play.
Cutscenes can be advanced manually or automatically.
Pressing the space bar will toggle the cutscene's automatic advancement.
• Insignias:
- Updated the Insignia Designs for Proto-Chaser, Neo-Chaser, Tyrant's Demise, and The Mark of Death Insignias.
• Options:
- Added options for automatically skipping the Intro Cutscenes and for automatically skipping the Victory Credits.
- The “Automatically Skip Victory Credits” option is locked until the player has beaten the game at least once in any mode.
• Splash Screen:
- Updated the Splash Screen that appears when the game boots up.
• Bug Fixes:
- Replaced the old sprites for the hostile Imperial and UGS Battleships with the correct ones.
- On planets, buildings with smoke stacks that are in the middle of the screen will no longer have an unintended glow on the smoke.
