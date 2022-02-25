- Ghost is more sensitive to sound now
- Ghost now reacts to players speaking in game
- All Levels should have appropriate toilets and sounds to be triggered
- Fixed issue with two players accessing at safe at same time, now only one can
- Fixed issue with floating objects colliding with player
- Lake Martin Road now has additional furniture, some structure changes, and better task spawning. Expect more changes to follow in the next few patches
Friki update for 25 February 2022
Update Notes for 02/23/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update