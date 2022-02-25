 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Friki update for 25 February 2022

Update Notes for 02/23/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8271201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ghost is more sensitive to sound now
  • Ghost now reacts to players speaking in game
  • All Levels should have appropriate toilets and sounds to be triggered
  • Fixed issue with two players accessing at safe at same time, now only one can
  • Fixed issue with floating objects colliding with player
  • Lake Martin Road now has additional furniture, some structure changes, and better task spawning. Expect more changes to follow in the next few patches

Changed files in this update

Friki Content Depot 1502011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.