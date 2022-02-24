 Skip to content

manaCompiler Beta update for 24 February 2022

Beta Update 0.9.9.8

New:

  • New Object: Format Filter with currently only English Vowel set.
  • New (redesigned) Object: Model, physically modeled vibrating string object.
  • Keyboard (F1-F3, arrows, AWSD and space/enter/return) control to top-down menus.
  • Reverb tuning editor: Create your own reverb by configuring the components and resonances.
  • All Sequencer Objects: New grid/resolution/quantization modes for exotic time signatures.
  • Roll & Plot : Mouseover information about time position and it's value.

After so many user-requested new features, the beta period is now expanded with a month.

