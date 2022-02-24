Beta Update 0.9.9.8

New:
- New Object: Format Filter with currently only English Vowel set.
- New (redesigned) Object: Model, physically modeled vibrating string object.
- Keyboard (F1-F3, arrows, AWSD and space/enter/return) control to top-down menus.
- Reverb tuning editor: Create your own reverb by configuring the components and resonances.
- All Sequencer Objects: New grid/resolution/quantization modes for exotic time signatures.
- Roll & Plot : Mouseover information about time position and it's value.
After so many user-requested new features, the beta period is now expanded with a month.
Changed files in this update