 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle: Daybreak update for 24 February 2022

Hot fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8270134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for the previous update!

Fixed interacting with objects.

Fixed a few collision issues.

Fixed weapon in hand for visual improvements.

Added a new location that will be in continuous development

Changed files in this update

Castle: Daybreak Content Depot 1714101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.