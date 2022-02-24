Sorry for not being so active with HoS for the last few weeks
First of my girlfriend came to France so I am spending time with her
Second of all all the work time I have left is dedicated to my new game (which is really starting to be ready now! At least the beta phase)
Changes
- The AI will not stay on human owned VPs anymore. They will vacate them so that the human player can use his own VPs for upgrade purposes for example. The AI will still get inside those VPs if there is any threat, but will leave ASAP.
Fixes
- AI ships could resupply at sea, sorry about this bug this is a major one.
- Capitulations events marked as Historical Focus ONLY would get executed even when Historical focus was OFF in the settings … Oops :x
- Okinawa as the Japanese was doomed to end after turn 1.
- Couldn’t open the escape menu on mobile if OOB was open.
Changed files in this update