 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hex of Steel update for 24 February 2022

6.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8269914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for not being so active with HoS for the last few weeks

First of my girlfriend came to France so I am spending time with her

Second of all all the work time I have left is dedicated to my new game (which is really starting to be ready now! At least the beta phase)

Changes
  • The AI will not stay on human owned VPs anymore. They will vacate them so that the human player can use his own VPs for upgrade purposes for example. The AI will still get inside those VPs if there is any threat, but will leave ASAP.
Fixes
  • AI ships could resupply at sea, sorry about this bug this is a major one.
  • Capitulations events marked as Historical Focus ONLY would get executed even when Historical focus was OFF in the settings … Oops :x
  • Okinawa as the Japanese was doomed to end after turn 1.
  • Couldn’t open the escape menu on mobile if OOB was open.

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Operation Citadel Windows Depot 1240632
  • Loading history…
Operation Citadel Depot : Linux Depot 1240634
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.