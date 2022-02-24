Patch 1.0.4.42 - Moon Stadium Returns, Bug Fixes

Patch 1.0.4.42
General Changes
- Spectators can now see how many timeouts each team has remaining.
- Added the Moon Stadium back to the matchmaking map pool.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crashing issues on the Moon Stadium.
- Fixed an issue where the ref tools button would appear for normal players.
- Players can no longer kick themselves from a party in custom matches.
- Fixed an issue where creating a party in the main menu would cause performance issues.
- Fixed an issue where players would be removed from the matchmaking queue when another player declined a match acceptance.
Changed files in this update