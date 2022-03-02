 Skip to content

Starmancer update for 2 March 2022

0.1.55 - The Uneventful Update

Build 8269554

More bug fixes. Looking to start working on new content once all these bugs are handled.

Please keep using the in-game report tool. We do read them and it automatically uploads your save file, which makes fixing bugs much much easier for us.

Thanks!

  • Tyler

Patch Notes

  • Colonists will now remove bugged out carried items (like when they all start carrying bread or fish).
  • Log messages will now always use 2 digits for time (displaying 06:02 instead of 6:2)
  • When colonists turn into zombies, the zombie is now given their head.
  • Fixed a bug where walls near airlocks would sometimes not be removeable
  • Colonists will now more reliably take their helmets off when walking through airlocks that have a wall/window in front of the exit floor (this fix is not retroactive, currently placed airlocks will still be broken)
  • More objects will now count their items towards objective completion (waste reycler and food brick factory)
  • Cannibals no longer eat biowaste
  • Fixed various null references
  • The UI state is no longer saved (autosaves while the escape menu is open would re-open the escape menu after loading, etc)
  • Colonist heads will no longer detach if you pick them up while they're sleeping
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes colonist corpses couldn't be walked to
  • Added a custom status when incubation tank is growing a colonist
  • Fixed a bug where you could "grow colonist" when there were no colonists to grow.
  • Possibly fixed a bug where colonist torsos would look weird when they died.
  • Colonists will no longer occasionally appear dead after being grown.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes objects didn't get unclaimed.
  • Lights are more correctly refreshed when repositioned now (this was an issue with the distance to the light being cached by the floor)
  • Windows will now be lit correctly after loading
  • Added colonist status text for fighting fire (and a unique icon)
  • Added extra internal space to crop boxes, so that high level farmers don't abandon excess seeds/food
  • Fixed Big Fuel
  • Notifications will no longer slowly drift towards the black abyss of space
  • Fire is now removed if it's created on an inaccessible floor (like the core)
  • Save time is now included in game saves (previously it used the date the OS date that the file was created, which caused issues when redownloading saves from the cloud)
  • Tomatoes are no longer reharvestable
  • Fixed a bug where items weren't unreserved if an item transfer failed
  • Fixed a bug where item caches would be removed even when they still had some items
  • Item crates on floors will more consistently be removed now (looking at you, ice)
  • Removed the "no water" notification from the sink
  • The log now displays the total day count instead of the current day in the game-month
  • Fixed a bug where the core eye would disappear if you loaded a save from within a game
  • Fixed a bug where the same kat message would be shown twice after loading
  • Ship now requires an empty inventory before doing missions
  • Airlocks no longer give away free oxygen when placed
  • Internal floors now correctly replace external floors
  • Colonists now stop bleeding when their bodies are removed
  • Dead colonists no longer create "Dimple is unhappy" messages
  • Fixed a bug where colonist perks weren't restored after they were regrown
  • Possibly fixed a bug where colonists would randomly explode
  • Possibly fixed a bug where entities would wander to the same floors
  • Batteries are no longer usable as free-time objects
  • Slimes will now fight zombies
  • Adjusted how currency is formatted so that 4999 will display as 4.9k instead of 5k

