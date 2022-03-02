0.1.55 - The Uneventful Update

More bug fixes. Looking to start working on new content once all these bugs are handled.
Please keep using the in-game report tool. We do read them and it automatically uploads your save file, which makes fixing bugs much much easier for us.
Thanks!
- Tyler
Patch Notes
- Colonists will now remove bugged out carried items (like when they all start carrying bread or fish).
- Log messages will now always use 2 digits for time (displaying 06:02 instead of 6:2)
- When colonists turn into zombies, the zombie is now given their head.
- Fixed a bug where walls near airlocks would sometimes not be removeable
- Colonists will now more reliably take their helmets off when walking through airlocks that have a wall/window in front of the exit floor (this fix is not retroactive, currently placed airlocks will still be broken)
- More objects will now count their items towards objective completion (waste reycler and food brick factory)
- Cannibals no longer eat biowaste
- Fixed various null references
- The UI state is no longer saved (autosaves while the escape menu is open would re-open the escape menu after loading, etc)
- Colonist heads will no longer detach if you pick them up while they're sleeping
- Fixed a bug where sometimes colonist corpses couldn't be walked to
- Added a custom status when incubation tank is growing a colonist
- Fixed a bug where you could "grow colonist" when there were no colonists to grow.
- Possibly fixed a bug where colonist torsos would look weird when they died.
- Colonists will no longer occasionally appear dead after being grown.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes objects didn't get unclaimed.
- Lights are more correctly refreshed when repositioned now (this was an issue with the distance to the light being cached by the floor)
- Windows will now be lit correctly after loading
- Added colonist status text for fighting fire (and a unique icon)
- Added extra internal space to crop boxes, so that high level farmers don't abandon excess seeds/food
- Fixed Big Fuel
- Notifications will no longer slowly drift towards the black abyss of space
- Fire is now removed if it's created on an inaccessible floor (like the core)
- Save time is now included in game saves (previously it used the date the OS date that the file was created, which caused issues when redownloading saves from the cloud)
- Tomatoes are no longer reharvestable
- Fixed a bug where items weren't unreserved if an item transfer failed
- Fixed a bug where item caches would be removed even when they still had some items
- Item crates on floors will more consistently be removed now (looking at you, ice)
- Removed the "no water" notification from the sink
- The log now displays the total day count instead of the current day in the game-month
- Fixed a bug where the core eye would disappear if you loaded a save from within a game
- Fixed a bug where the same kat message would be shown twice after loading
- Ship now requires an empty inventory before doing missions
- Airlocks no longer give away free oxygen when placed
- Internal floors now correctly replace external floors
- Colonists now stop bleeding when their bodies are removed
- Dead colonists no longer create "Dimple is unhappy" messages
- Fixed a bug where colonist perks weren't restored after they were regrown
- Possibly fixed a bug where colonists would randomly explode
- Possibly fixed a bug where entities would wander to the same floors
- Batteries are no longer usable as free-time objects
- Slimes will now fight zombies
- Adjusted how currency is formatted so that 4999 will display as 4.9k instead of 5k
Changed files in this update