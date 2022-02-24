Customizable outfits and more sounds

Hello there,
I know I know, it's been a while again. I have few excuses for being over a year late on some of my Early Access promises, so rather just tell you what's new
-
**Customizable outfits*** (click the cog on a hog in character select)
-
More sound effects added
-
there will be much more outfit pieces coming soon and feel free to suggest your own ideas
This changed a lot of game code too, so please report any bugs or visual glitches you can find! Also, current unlock requirements are temporary, a lot might change in the future.
Cheers!
- SnoutUp
