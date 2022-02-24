 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Card Hog update for 24 February 2022

Customizable outfits and more sounds

Share · View all patches · Build 8269531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

I know I know, it's been a while again. I have few excuses for being over a year late on some of my Early Access promises, so rather just tell you what's new

  • **Customizable outfits*** (click the cog on a hog in character select)

  • More sound effects added

  • there will be much more outfit pieces coming soon and feel free to suggest your own ideas

This changed a lot of game code too, so please report any bugs or visual glitches you can find! Also, current unlock requirements are temporary, a lot might change in the future.

Cheers!

  • SnoutUp

Changed files in this update

Card Hog Content Depot 1163741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.