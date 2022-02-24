Updates for v0.7.4

Hello there!
This update contains the following:
- Fixed issue with the office door not quite working properly (potentially causing the Player's Notebook to not be visible).
- Updated how finding a Primary Scene feels with more attention brought to it.
- Updated how the process of finding a body works - there's now a scan with a delay and visible effect.
There are a bunch of minor tweaks for consistency as well.
More evidence, puzzles, story, and clues coming soon!
All the best,
Larry
