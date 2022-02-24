 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 24 February 2022

Updates for v0.7.4

Build 8269413

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

This update contains the following:

  • Fixed issue with the office door not quite working properly (potentially causing the Player's Notebook to not be visible).
  • Updated how finding a Primary Scene feels with more attention brought to it.
  • Updated how the process of finding a body works - there's now a scan with a delay and visible effect.

There are a bunch of minor tweaks for consistency as well.

More evidence, puzzles, story, and clues coming soon!

All the best,

Larry

