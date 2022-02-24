 Skip to content

Nienix update for 24 February 2022

Misc update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509166

🎯 [UI] The increased loot rarity in Continuum Events is now displayed in the fullscreen map.

🎯 [Balancing] Continuum Events have received minor difficulty adjustments.

🎯 [Balancing] The Hull of enemies in Continuum Mode has been slightly reduced.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to the quest "Locate map to the Nienix" in act 2. If a player found the correct asteroid and warped back to the base station after entering it, the information indicators in the HUD and map would not point to it. This is now fixed.

