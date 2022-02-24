 Skip to content

Teamkill update for 24 February 2022

Teamkill 0.1.5.3

Build 8269313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small update, but this time it has a smidge of content in it :)

WHAT'S NEW

  • Kill Mode - Very early game mode using a health system on players. Currently it's Teamkill mode, but with 5 lives per player before swapping teams. (this will be adjustable in-game soon)
  • Health system - soon to be adjustable in the Host Menu, but currently in use for Kill Mode to act as "lives"

FIXES

  • Game shouldn't crash when given IPv6 addresses in config file anymore
  • Game will now double-check the received IP when grabbing IP address automatically for hosting games
  • Server should only try to end spawn protection when firing, if they actually had spawn protection
  • Kill/Hit sound effects should change volume based on SFX instead of master volume

Changed files in this update

Teamkill Windows Depot 1730021
