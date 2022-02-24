Teamkill 0.1.5.3

Another small update, but this time it has a smidge of content in it :)
WHAT'S NEW
- Kill Mode - Very early game mode using a health system on players. Currently it's Teamkill mode, but with 5 lives per player before swapping teams. (this will be adjustable in-game soon)
- Health system - soon to be adjustable in the Host Menu, but currently in use for Kill Mode to act as "lives"
FIXES
- Game shouldn't crash when given IPv6 addresses in config file anymore
- Game will now double-check the received IP when grabbing IP address automatically for hosting games
- Server should only try to end spawn protection when firing, if they actually had spawn protection
- Kill/Hit sound effects should change volume based on SFX instead of master volume
Changed files in this update