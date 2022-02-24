Patch 1.2.2

Tinykin Demo got updated to 1.2.2
List of changes:
- Bugfix - Spamming menu's buttons was causing freezes and/or blackscreens
- Bugfix - Was unable to skip intro video after going back to main menu
- Bugfix - Sanctar's vent door (leading to Chrysal Workshop) sometimes pushing Milo of level bounds after opening animation
- Bugfix - Removed video player for Windows 7 (might fix blackscreen at startup on some devices)
- Bugfix - Fix attempt for the bubble gauge sometimes decreasing instead of increasing (also added more infos in player.log to help fixing the bug if it happens again)
- Added missing text/translations
- Wishlist button now opens within Steam's overlay instead of web browser
Please update your game!
