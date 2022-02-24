 Skip to content

Tinykin update for 24 February 2022

Patch 1.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tinykin Demo got updated to 1.2.2

List of changes:

  • Bugfix - Spamming menu's buttons was causing freezes and/or blackscreens
  • Bugfix - Was unable to skip intro video after going back to main menu
  • Bugfix - Sanctar's vent door (leading to Chrysal Workshop) sometimes pushing Milo of level bounds after opening animation
  • Bugfix - Removed video player for Windows 7 (might fix blackscreen at startup on some devices)
  • Bugfix - Fix attempt for the bubble gauge sometimes decreasing instead of increasing (also added more infos in player.log to help fixing the bug if it happens again)
  • Added missing text/translations
  • Wishlist button now opens within Steam's overlay instead of web browser

Please update your game!

